Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BERLIN The NATO military alliance is not seeking confrontation with Russia by reinforcing its battalions in eastern Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Berlin on Thursday.
"We are strengthening our collective defence not to provoke a conflict but to prevent a conflict," Stoltenberg said at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, adding "we are not in a new Cold War".
"We do not want confrontation with Russia. On the contrary we strive for a more constructive relationship with Russia."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.