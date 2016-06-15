MOSCOW Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday accused NATO of fanning anti-Russian hysteria before the alliance's summit next month, rejecting criticism that snap drills to test combat readiness undermined stability.

"It is obvious that the genuine aim of such statements about Russia's military threat is to deliberately whip up panic and maintain the image of a treacherous enemy in order to secure colossal military budgets," Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

