PRISTINA NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday he was ready to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next month in Munich, with fighting escalating in eastern Ukraine.

In an interview with Reuters in Kosovo, Stoltenberg also said the Western alliance was considering a request from Iraq to help "enhance their defence capacity" and ability to fight the Islamic State.

On Ukraine, he described a "substantial increase in Russian heavy equipment" in the east of the country. "We speak about tanks, armed vehicles, artillery, advanced air defence systems," he said.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)