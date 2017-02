British Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at the NATO Summit in Chicago, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday that not enough had been done to decisively resolve the euro zone crisis.

Cameron, speaking during a NATO summit here, said he would be meeting later in the day to discuss the crisis with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Cameron stressed that British banks are well regulated and well capitalized.

