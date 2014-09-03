BERLIN Sending arms to Ukraine is not on the agenda for a summit of NATO leaders in Wales this week, a German government official said on Wednesday.

"The chancellor and foreign minister have always said they see no possible military solution to this conflict," said the official, adding that he knew of no proposal from any NATO member state to deliver weapons to Ukraine, "though that does not rule out there being bilateral proposals".

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Ukrainian membership of the defence alliance was not on the agenda of the summit either.

Ukraine is "one of NATO's most important partner countries", contributing to overseas operations including in Afghanistan, said the official. But he added: "German policy on this has not changed and Ukraine membership of NATO is not on the agenda."

