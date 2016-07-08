WARSAW NATO leaders agreed on Friday to deploy multinational forces in the Baltics and Poland to deter any potential Russian aggression and have tasked their envoys to explain the measures to Moscow next week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"These battalions will be robust and they will be multinational. They make clear that an attack on one ally will be considered an attack on the whole alliance," Stoltenberg told a news conference

"As we strengthen our deterrents and our defence, we continue to seek a constructive dialogue with Russia. Russia cannot and should not be isolated ... We will inform Russia on the decisions we have taken at the summit," Stoltenberg said.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Wiktor Szary)