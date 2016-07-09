Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L-R), Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, U.S. President Barack Obama, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois Hollande stand for a photograph after their meeting alongside the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama (L-R) embraces Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron after a photo call with fellow NATO leaders, including Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, alongside the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama begins a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WARSAW President Barack Obama, at his last NATO summit before stepping down next January, pledged the United States' long-term military commitment to ensuring security in Europe and defending all allies.

Obama said the Western defence alliance had agreed on the most significant reinforcement of its collective defence since the Cold War by agreeing to deploy forces in the Baltic states and Poland in response to Russia's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.

"What will never change (is the) unwavering commitment of the United States to the security and defence of Europe," he said.

His comments came against the backdrop of a U.S. presidential election campaign in which presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump has called NATO "obsolete" and suggested U.S. allies should take care of their own defence.

Obama has sought to turn more U.S. strategic attention to Asia during his presidency but has been dragged back to Europe and the Middle East by conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

(Reporting by Paul Taylor and Robin Emmott)