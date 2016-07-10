Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L-R), Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, U.S. President Barack Obama, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois Hollande stand for a photograph after their meeting alongside the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that a NATO summit in Warsaw showed that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was focussing its efforts on containing a non-existent "threat from the East".

At a meeting of the NATO-Russia council on July 13, Moscow will seek explanations for the alliance's plans, the spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in a statement.

Russia will also seek an explanation from NATO for a Finnish plan to improve air defences over the Baltic Sea, she said in the statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)