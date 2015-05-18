Ukrainian servicemen sit atop an armored personnel carrier (APC) as they patrol Orekhovo village in Luhansk region January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

BUDAPEST A senior NATO official said on Monday it was still unclear whether Russia was prepared to take steps to support the Minsk agreement to ease the conflict in Ukraine, adding that Moscow would face more sanctions and isolation if the deal collapsed.

"It is still not clear despite Russia's words, whether in its actual deeds Russia intends to support the implementation of Minsk," Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow told NATO's parliamentary assembly in Budapest.

"Russia is trying to pretend that it's not a party to the conflict and that Ukraine should deal directly with the separatists," he added.

