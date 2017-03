PRAGUE A ceasefire in eastern Ukraine is being respected more now than in the past, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"So far it looks like the ceasefire is now more respected than it has been for a long time. I welcome that, at the same time, the situation in Ukraine is still very fragile," he told reporters during a visit to Prague.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka)