Ukrainian former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (2nd R) attends a session at the Pecherskiy district court, as judge Rodion Kireyev (L) reads the verdict, in Kiev October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

BRUSSELS NATO has not discussed limiting its cooperation with Kiev, despite being "disappointed" at the jailing of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

A Ukrainian court sentenced Tymoshenko to seven years jail on Tuesday for abuse of office for signing a gas deal with Russia that Ukraine now says was unfair. European allies and the United States say her prosecution was politically motivated.

Tymoshenko's sentencing would be "taken into account" when NATO states make their annual assessment of Ukraine's reform programmes later this month, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu told reporters.

However, asked if cooperation could be affected, she said: "That's not been discussed or decided; that's not what we're talking about.

"We are disappointed by the verdict. But as president Yanukovich has stated, though, this is not the end of the process so we hope that a solution can be found on the basis of rule of law."

While Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's government has said it is not interested in an offer of NATO membership, Kiev has a programme of military and political cooperation with the alliance and provides troops for NATO operations, including Afghanistan.

The European Union, many of whose members are also in NATO, sharply criticised the sentencing this week, calling it politically motivated "selective justice."

Its foreign policy chief said the EU should keep negotiating a trade pact with Ukraine despite the jailing of Tymoshenko, but should not sign the deal unless Kiev shows a commitment to shared values.

Analysts believe Yanukovich will seek to appease European leaders by finding a way to secure Tymoshenko's early release.

EU diplomats have urged Yanukovich to use his powers to "decriminalise" the charge against her -- reclassifying it as an administrative rather than a criminal offence -- to allow her to go free. On Tuesday, Yanukovich hinted this might still be on the cards.

