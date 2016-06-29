Poland's President Andrzej Duda during interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland February 17, 2016. Picture taken on February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BRATISLAVA NATO should keep its door open to countries of strategic importance, such as Ukraine, Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

"NATO should uphold an open-door policy, especially when it comes to countries that are strategic in terms of their character and location," Duda told a joint news conference with Slovak president Andrej Kiska in Bratislava.

"And it should always be ready to assist countries which have been attacked and against which international laws have been broken," Duda also said.

