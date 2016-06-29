Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
BRATISLAVA NATO should keep its door open to countries of strategic importance, such as Ukraine, Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.
"NATO should uphold an open-door policy, especially when it comes to countries that are strategic in terms of their character and location," Duda told a joint news conference with Slovak president Andrej Kiska in Bratislava.
"And it should always be ready to assist countries which have been attacked and against which international laws have been broken," Duda also said.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.