LONDON Nautical Petroleum NPE.L plans to sell off a stake in its Kraken oil project to help fund the development of the North Sea field, the British oil explorer's chief executive told Reuters.

"We can see ourselves coming down to at least 35 percent and that'll go some way towards the equity portion of the funding," Steve Jenkins said in a telephone interview.

Nautical, which on Monday swung to a profit in the twelve months to June 30 after offloading a stake in its Mariner licence, currently owns a 50 percent stake in the licence.

Developing the first stage of the Kraken oil field will cost a total of around $900 million (571 million pound) according to analysts, who have questioned how the firm plans to fund the project.

"It's a very big resource it's going to be of interest to most sizes of company. If you're talking about 160 million barrels so far, you're in majors territory, but large independents as well," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said he didn't expect any deal to take place until after the first quarter of next year.

Nautical is also involved in another big North Sea project-the Catcher oil field where it owns a 15 percent stake.

One of Nautical's partners in the Catcher field, Encore Oil EO.L, was recently acquired by larger player Premier Oil (PMO.L) leading to media reports that Nautical could also be a target.

"Yes we are a target," Jenkins said, adding that the company had not received any approaches and that Nautical was not looking to sell itself.

"We want to be a production operator, we want to bring Kraken onto production, we want to be in Catcher when it produces."

Jenkins also said Nautical was looking to expand its scope beyond the North Sea.

"We've got applications (for licences) in the Mediterranean. They're pending. We've got a new area of interest opening up there," he said, declining to be more specific on the whereabouts of the opportunity.

Shares in Nautical traded down 1.7 percent to 313.5 pence at 11:43 a.m., valuing the company at 279.9 million pounds.

