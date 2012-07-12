Billionaire investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) to 13.19 percent, a day after the truck and engine maker's largest shareholder MHR Fund Management LLC boosted its holding in the company.

As investors circle, Navistar last month adopted a poison pill, aimed at keeping outsiders from gaining a stake of 15 percent or more.

The company has been facing pressure from investors to sell itself or change its engine strategy as it struggled for the past year to contain costs of developing a new type of diesel engine for heavy trucks.

Navistar, which has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, last week said it was developing a new engine, expected to be ready early next year.

MHR, founded and run by Mark Rachesky, became the largest shareholder in Navistar in June by acquiring a 13.6 percent stake, edging out Icahn's 11.87 percent holding. MHR currently holds a 14.95 stake in the company.

Icahn, known for shaking up companies and advocating sales, had pushed for a merger between Navistar and rival Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK.N) early this year.

After Icahn announced his stakes in Navistar and Oshkosh (OSK.N) last year, he said he would seek board seats at each company.

Navistar avoided a contested election with a deal to change its board structure so that directors were elected for one-year terms. As a result, Icahn agreed to drop his slate of nominees.

No outside bidders have made an offer for Navistar, though the head of Italian truckmaker Fiat Industrial SpA FI.MI, Sergio Marchionne, said early this month he was interested in expanding his presence in the U.S. truck market.

Navistar shares, which have lost more than 40 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at $23 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

