MIAMI The Miami Heat, led by 16 points from LeBron James, held a 47-46 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder after the first half of Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

The Heat led 26-20 after the first quarter at their AmericanAirlines Arena home but the Thunder roared back in a hard-fought game marked by tight, physical defense from both sides.

Oklahoma City's Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook led the visitors with 13 points apiece, while Dwyane Wade added 11 for Miami.

The winner of the clash will seize the advantage in the best-of-seven championship series after the teams split the opening two games in Oklahoma City.

