Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) celebrates with guard Kyle Lowry (7) and guard Louis Williams (23) after their game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Toronto Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic 101-99. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) dribbles the ball as Orlando Magic forward Tobias Harris (12) defends during the fist quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. The Raptors won 101-99. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic will return to London in January to play a regular-season game against the Toronto Raptors as part of the NBA Global Games 2015-16, the National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday.

The game will mark the league's sixth regular-season contest in London, one of seven international cities to host NBA games during 2015-16.

The Boston Celtics will take on the Sacramento Kings in Mexico City in a regular-season game on Dec. 3 while Milan, Madrid, Shenzhen, Shanghai and Rio De Janeiro will stage NBA pre-season games which were previously announced.

"We look forward to returning to London next season with a regular-season game between the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

"This underscores our commitment to growing basketball in the region and to bringing more regular-season basketball to our fans in the UK."

The Magic first visited London for a pair of pre-season games in 1993.

The Raptors played back-to-back games in 2011 in London, the NBA's first regular-season games to be held in Europe.

NBA Global Games 2015-16 schedule:

Pre-season:

Oct. 6 - Boston Celtics vs. Olimpia Milano in Milan, Italy

Oct. 8 - Boston Celtics vs. Real Madrid in Madrid

Oct. 11 - Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets in Shenzhen, China

Oct. 14 - Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets in Shanghai

Oct. 17 - Orlando Magic vs. Flamengo in Rio De Janeiro

Regular season:

Dec. 3 - Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings, Mexico City Arena in Mexico City

Jan. 14 - Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors, The O2 in London

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)