Payet set to join Marseille from West Ham - report
PARIS France forward Dimitri Payet is set to join Olympique de Marseille from West Ham United, L'Equipe reported on Sunday.
The NBA's 2016-17 season will tip off on Tuesday with a record 113 international players from 41 countries and territories on opening night rosters.
The previous records for international players (101) and countries and territories (39) were set at the start of the 2014-15 and 2013-14 seasons, respectively.
For the third straight year Canada tops the list providing teams with 11 players, the NBA said in a statement. France (10), Brazil (9), Australia (8) and Croatia (5) rounded out the top five.
The Utah Jazz boast the most cosmopolitan lineup with seven international players with the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors each fielding six.
The season will kick off with three games, including LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers versus the New York Knicks and the powerhouse Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, facing San Antonio.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.