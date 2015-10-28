The City of London business district is seen through windows of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) headquarters in London, Britain September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

DUBAI National Bank of Abu Dhabi NBAD.AD (NBAD), the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, bought Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS.L) offshore loan book in India for 3 billion dirhams (535 million pounds) in October, the bank's chief executive Alex Thursby said in a conference call on Wednesday.

The bank is planning to start operations in India next week.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Hadeel Al Sayegh; writing by Tom Arnold; editing by David Clarke)