Retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
DUBAI National Bank of Abu Dhabi NBAD.AD (NBAD), the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, bought Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS.L) offshore loan book in India for 3 billion dirhams (535 million pounds) in October, the bank's chief executive Alex Thursby said in a conference call on Wednesday.
The bank is planning to start operations in India next week.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Hadeel Al Sayegh; writing by Tom Arnold; editing by David Clarke)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
LONDON Most British companies do not expect to offer more generous pay deals to employees this year compared with 2016, adding to signs that higher inflation will gnaw at Britons' living standards in the months ahead, a survey showed on Thursday.