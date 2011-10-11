LONDON N Brown (BWNG.L), the British internet and catalogue home shopping firm that targets older and larger shoppers, posted a 5 percent rise in first-half profit, underscoring the resilient nature of the business in straitened times.

The Manchester, northwest England, based company said on Tuesday it made a pretax profit of 44.8 million pounds in the 26 weeks to August 27.

That compares with 42.3 million pounds made in the same period last year.

The group, whose brands include Simply Be, Jacamo, Marisota and Oxendales, said revenue rose 4 percent to 363.7 million pounds, although like-for-like sales were down 1.5 percent in the six weeks to October 8.

It said the launch of Simply Be in the United States had received a positive response.

"In the short term we expect the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook to continue to impact consumer sentiment, which is demonstrated by the extremely volatile shopping patterns we have experienced in the first few weeks of the second half," said Chief Executive Alan White.

But he said the firm's strategy to invest in the development of its brands, both in the UK and abroad, and the improvement of its online capability meant it was well positioned for the future.

N Brown is paying an interim dividend of 5.29 pence, up 5 percent.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)