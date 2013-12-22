Internet and catalogue retailer N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L), which owns the Jacamo and Simply Be brands, is seeking to expand its presence in the UK, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The company, which has nine outlets in the UK, has hired a former Asda property executive to spearhead the property acquisition according to the newspaper.

"We're looking for locations which will be suitable to house our brands, Jacamo and Simply Be, and complement our established and thriving internet and catalogue businesses," Guy Price, N Brown's new property acquisitions manager, told the Telegraph.

The company, which targets older and larger shoppers, had said in October it planned to open 25 stores in the UK to drive sales from its click and collect services.

