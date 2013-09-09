Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
NEW DELHI India's telecommunications regulator recommended a sharp cut in the floor price of mobile phone airwaves for an upcoming auction, a boon to carriers such as Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc's local unit.
The regulator recommended on Monday a pan-India reserve price of 14.96 billion rupees per MHz in the 1800 band. In the 900 MHz band, it recommended a reserve price of 2.88 billion rupees per MHz for Delhi, 2.62 billion rupees for Mumbai and 1 billion for Kolkata.
The government is under pressure to lower auction reserve prices of mobile phone airwaves in different frequency bands after most carriers stayed away from bidding in the last two auctions, saying the prices were high.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.