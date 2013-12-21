Los Angeles police investigate 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson in sex assaults
LOS ANGELES "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
NEW YORK Best-selling young adult fiction writer Ned Vizzini, whose 2006 semi-autobiographical novel "It's Kind of a Funny Story" won plaudits for its portrayal of teenage depression and was adapted as a Hollywood film, has died at age 32.
New York City medical examiner spokeswoman Julie Bolcer on Friday said that Vizzini had committed suicide and that his injuries were consistent with a fall from some height.
Vizzini authored four young adult novels about late bloomers and unpopular teens, including "Be More Chill" and "The Other Normals" as well as a collection of essays titled "Teen Angst? Naaah...A Quasi-Autobiography."
"I was totally blown away by his writing," Vizzini's editor Alessandra Balzer of HarperCollins imprint Balzer + Bray said in a statement posted on Facebook. "It just dazzled with wit and intelligence and warmth - his was the most authentic and daring teen boy voice I'd ever read."
Balzer added: "Ned loved to write about nerdy outsiders who were finding their way to manhood, and he did it better than anyone."
"It's Kind of a Funny Story," about a teenage boy who suffers from depression and thoughts of suicide, was adapted into a 2010 film starring Keir Gilchrist, Zach Galifianakis and Emma Roberts.
Earlier this year, Vizzini co-authored a children's fantasy novel titled "House of Secrets" with "Home Alone" film director Chris Columbus that was intended to be the first in a series.
Vizzini, who grew up in New York City, also served as a writer of the short-lived ABC military drama "Last Resort" and MTV's supernatural drama "Teen Wolf."
He was currently working as a writer for NBC's upcoming science fiction series "Believe," which was created by "Gravity" director Alfonso Cuaron and produced by "Star Trek" director J.J. Abrams.
(Writing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Eric Walsh)
LOS ANGELES Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he will not be back for another season of NBC's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," blaming U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing role as executive producer for low ratings.
Louis Tomlinson, a singer with the "boy band" One Direction, was arrested after getting into a "physical altercation" with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, according to police records and media reports on Saturday.