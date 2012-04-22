Vionnet's birds of paradise fly in Milan palazzo
MILAN Fashion house Vionnet unveiled an airy and colorful collection inspired by birds of paradise in the brand's first fashion show in Milan following its decision to switch from the Paris catwalks.
NEW YORK Neil Diamond has married his manager Katie McNeil in front of family and close friends in Los Angeles, People magazine said on Sunday.
The 71-year-old singer songwriter, who has written and performed dozens of hits including "Sweet Caroline," wed McNeil on Saturday, several months before he kicks of another tour in the United States on June 1.
It is the third marriage for Diamond and first for McNeil, 42.
Also on Saturday, British actress Carey Mulligan married Mumford & Sons singer Marcus Mumford on a farm in Somerset, England, in front of approximately 200 guests, the magazine reported.
LOS ANGELES Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has chosen an Iranian-American female engineer and a former NASA scientist to represent his film "The Salesman" at Sunday's Oscar ceremony, which he is boycotting in protest over U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration.
LONDON Actress Emma Thompson has said she is not taking part in a short "Love Actually" sequel for Britain's Comic Relief charity appeal because it is "too soon" to reprise her role in the romantic comedy after the death last year of co-star Alan Rickman.