RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-led utility holding company Eletrobras is in talks to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola's stake in a local power distributor in a bid to boost the state's presence and limit foreign involvement in the industry, three senior officials with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) could buy Iberdrola's 39 percent stake in Neoenergia (GNAN3B.SO), according to the three sources, who asked not to be named because of sensitivity of the issue.

State development bank BNDES BNDES.UL and the pension funds of state-controlled Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) and oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) may help fund the deal, according to the sources.

The government wants to prevent cash-rich foreign companies such as China's State Grid STGRD.UL from outbidding Eletrobras for assets that provide electricity to residential consumers, the sources said.

The federal government has also given Eletrobras the task of coming up with a plan to boost investment and foster competition to lower electricity rates across Brazil.

Brazil's government is studying plans to consolidate the country's 63 power distributors around three main groups -- one led by Eletrobras, another by Cemig CMIG5.SA, the utility controlled by Brazil's Minas Gerais state, and CPFL, a utility in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, a source said.

"The government has made it very clear that it does not want State Grid to buy the Iberdrola stake. The electricity distribution sector is strategic," a source said. "It is not going to let them buy the Iberdrola stake, and getting money for Eletrobras is not a problem."

The concerns about China comes after the government has limited foreign oil companies' involvement in future development of offshore fields, sought to restrict foreign purchases of farm land, and expressed concerns about the possible sale of ThyssenKrupp AG's (TKAG.DE) giant steel mill in Rio de Janeiro to a non-Brazilian buyer.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount, Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Fabio Couto and Leila Coimbra; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)