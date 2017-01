Prime Minister elect and Chairman of the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, speaks at the parliament during the prime ministerial election at the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

KATHMANDU Nepal's parliament elected former Maoist rebel chief Prachanda, who led a decade-long insurgency that toppled a Hindu monarchy, as prime minister on Wednesday after predecessor K.P. Oli resigned rather than face defeat in a vote of no confidence.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, 61, who still uses a nom de guerre that means "Fierce", won 363 votes out of the 573 cast in the 595-member parliament, Speaker Onsari Gharti said.

He becomes the 24th prime minister in 26 years since the Himalayan nation adopted multi-party democracy in 1990 and the eighth since the 239-year-old monarchy was abolished eight years ago.

