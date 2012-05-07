Locals look towards the bank of Seti River that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (NEPAL - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

Locals try to go across a damaged suspension bridge that was used to cross the Seti River, after it was damaged by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

KATHMANDU Rescuers dug through mud and debris on Monday searching for bodies after a flash flood swept through west Nepal killing at least 20 people and leaving dozens missing, police said.

A torrent of water swept away scores of houses, vehicles and a bridge near the resort town of Pokhara, about 125 km (80 miles) west of Kathmandu, after an avalanche which had blocked the Seti River gave way.

Forty-four people, including three Ukranian tourists, were still missing after the flood hit on Saturday, police said.

Pokhara is the second-biggest city of Nepal after Kathmandu and is the gateway to Mount Annapurna, the world's 10th-highest peak. Tourists begin their trek to the scenic Annapurna region from Pokhara.

