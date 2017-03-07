A Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH Swiss food group Nestle (NESN.S) plans to close its plant in Linz, Austria, by March 2018, it said on Tuesday, citing falling demand and changing consumer trends.

It said it would consult labour representatives to help the 127 staff affected. The plant opened in 1879 and makes around 6,000 tonnes of food products per year.

Nestle currently employs around 1,000 workers at 16 sites in Austria, it said on its Austrian website.

The factory in Linz specialised in products for its business to business division.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)