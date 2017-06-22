Jars of baby food from Gerber, a subsidiary of Nestle, are lined up at a store in Mexico City, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

LONDON/ZURICH Nestle's (NESN.S) Gerber baby food business could make acquisitions and sign partnerships with innovative startups to fuel growth in its home market, the United States, and in the fast-growing Chinese market, the division's head told Reuters

"We're always looking at the landscape...We're looking for somebody that's differentiated, another brand, the type that would bring new capabilities in the organisation," Gerber Chief Executive Bill Partyka said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

He said Gerber was developing strategic relationships, notably some angel investments in small startups.

"That's where we really want to have the conversation, what the future of baby nutrition could look like. We're not ready to release details on that, but it's definitely a big part of our growth platform," Partyka said.

Nestle, which bought Gerber in 2007 and acquired Wyeth from Pfizer in 2012, is the global leader in infant nutrition with a 22.2 percent market share in 2016, according to Euromonitor International.

