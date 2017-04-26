FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, to head for the House of Commons, in central London, Britain April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government was talking to Nestle after the Swiss-based company announced plans to cut almost 300 jobs in Britain, a move she said was not connected to Brexit.

Nestle said on Tuesday that the 298 proposed cuts were being made at four sites in northern England and Scotland, where it wants to standardise its shift patterns.

"We should be clear that Nestle have themselves been clear that this is not a decision that was affected by leaving the European Union. They said they have made it irrespective of that," May told an opposition Labour lawmaker in parliament after being asked whether she could grant Nestle a special deal to protect the jobs.

"I can assure her that we are already in touch with the company to understand their plans and the next steps."

May added that business minister Greg Clark would also talk to representatives from Nestle later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)