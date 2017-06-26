Saudi, Qatar ministers spar over Arab nations' demands
WASHINGTON Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that there would be no negotiations over demands by the kingdom and other Arab states for Qatar to stop supporting terrorism.
LONDON Nestle (NESN.S), the world's largest food maker, remains committed to its strategy, as it faces criticism from activist shareholder Third Point from the United States.
"As always, we keep an open dialogue with all of our shareholders and we remain committed to executing our strategy and creating long-term shareholder value," a Nestle spokesman said in a statement. "Beyond that, we have no specific comment."
(Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces on Tuesday pushed towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to capture Islamic State's de-facto capital, and Iraq's prime minister predicted victory very soon.
CARACAS Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro warned on Tuesday that he and supporters would take up arms if his socialist government was violently overthrown by opponents who have been on the streets protesting for three months.