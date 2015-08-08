SYDNEY England netball coach Tracey Neville will remain with the team in Australia for the World Cup despite the death of her father, who passed away at a Sydney hospital after arriving to support the team, England Netball have said.

Neville Neville, who is also the father of former England and Manchester United players Gary and Phil, suffered a heart attack in Sydney on Tuesday.

"Our immediate thoughts are with Tracey and the Neville family and we please ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this time," England Netball said in a statement.

"Tracey has chosen to remain with the England team for the remainder of the World Cup and has the full support from everyone at England Netball."

Neville was visibly upset ahead of her side's opening match against Scotland on Friday, which they won 60-19.

England face fellow medal contenders Jamaica in their second game later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)