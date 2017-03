The shadow of a cameraman is seen beside the Belgian cable operator Telenet logo during a news conference in Brussels September 22, 2005. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

BRUSSELS Belgian cable group Telenet said on Friday it was not in talks with Netflix over a possible partnership to distribute the latter's online streaming services.

Netflix said earlier on Friday it was in talks with Belgacom and other cable operators to distribute its content in Belgium.

"No, we are not in talks at the moment," a Telenet spokesman said.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)