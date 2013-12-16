Ukrainian ballet star Polunin aims to help others manage their demons
LONDON Ukrainian ballet sensation Sergei Polunin shocked the dance world when he quit as the Royal Ballet's principal dancer in 2012 at the age of just 21.
Video service Netflix Inc has secured the rights to make new episodes of a spinoff of the "Breaking Bad" television series, available within days to customers in Latin America and Europe, starting in 2014, the company said on Monday.
In the United States and Canada, the entire first season of the new series, "Better Call Saul," will be available exclusively on Netflix after the season finale runs on U.S. cable network AMC Networks Inc.
Netflix won the streaming rights to the spinoff, "Better Call Saul" through a deal with Sony Pictures Television, the studio that produces the show. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The spinoff of "Breaking Bad," the Emmy-winning drama, will tell the story of lawyer Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, in the years before he became the attorney for chemistry teacher-turned-drug dealer Walter White.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON One of the UK's first major exhibitions charting modern and contemporary American pop art opened at the British Museum in London this week, with works from New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Washington DC's National Gallery of Art.
Viacom Inc is in talks with former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos to lead its Paramount Pictures film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported.