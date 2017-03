AMSTERDAM Dutch police arrested 100 rioting youths who burned cars and threw bottles and fireworks early on Tuesday morning in the southern Netherlands.

Two people were injured during the rioting in the town of Veen in the southern province of Noord Brabant.

Youths in Veen traditionally set car wrecks on fire on New Year's Eve, and there have been clashes with authorities in the past.

The police said in a statement they had arrested the young men and women for disturbing the peace and inciting violence.

All the suspects were still in custody while an investigation was carried out.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)