Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87
BERLIN Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday.
AMSTERDAM Dutch police said they seized enough materials to make a billion Ecstasy pills in a truck near the border with Belgium on Thursday.
The haul, which included 100 canisters of hydrogen, 15 tons of caustic soda and 3,000 litres of other chemicals, was worth several hundred thousand euros on its own, the force said on Twitter.
Officers said they found it in the village of Rilland, in the southern province of Zeeland, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Rotterdam and 40 km north of Antwerp.
Police say drugs pass through both ports and the Netherlands is known as one of the world's major manufacturing centres for Ecstasy.
Police did not give an estimate of the street value of the drug or say if anyone was arrested.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday he is under investigation in a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign - and seemed to assail the Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry.
MIAMI President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.