AMSTERDAM, The Dutch manufacturing sector grew faster in October, with the NEVI Purchasing Managers' Index rising to 53.7 from 53.0 in September as output hit a three-month high, data compiler Markit said on Monday.

Factors contributing to the rise included employment, which grew at the fastest pace in 53 months, and a solid increase in manufacturers' purchasing activity, the index provider said in a statement on Monday. Readings above 50.0 indicate expansions in activity.

Negatives included order growth, which fell to its slowest rate since mid-2014, and new export orders, which grew, but at the slowest rate in 14 months.

"Although output growth accelerated ... a further slowing of new orders suggests that the Dutch manufacturing sector's

expansion could start to wane by the end of the year unless demand picks up," Markit senior economist Jack Kennedy said.

