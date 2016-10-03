AMSTERDAM, Dutch factory activity grew steadily in September, though at a marginally slower pace than in August, while lengthening supplier delivery times hinted that the sector was nudging up against capacity constraints.

The NEVI Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 53.4, slightly down from the previous month's reading of 53.5, with

continued growth in output, new orders and employment all contributing, index provider Markit said on Monday.

Suppliers' delivery times lengthened in September, with panellists surveyed by index provider Markit frequently blaming

capacity constraints for bottlenecks.

"The Dutch manufacturing sector continued to expand at a steady clip in September, remaining on track to deliver another

solid contribution to GDP growth in the third quarter," said

Markit senior economist Jack Kennedy.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)