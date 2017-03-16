Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
BRUSSELS European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on his election victory on Thursday, calling the result which disappointed anti-immigration eurosceptics "an inspiration for many".
"The people of the Netherlands voted overwhelmingly for the values Europe stands for: free and tolerant societies in a prosperous Europe," Juncker wrote in a letter posted online.
"Let us build a strong Europe together."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.