Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
HELSINKI Smaller-than-expected gains for Geert Wilder's anti-Islam party in the Dutch election show that a political group must have a broad agenda to succeed, Finland's eurosceptic foreign minister Timo Soini said on Monday.
"It shows how far a party with a narrow agenda can reach in an election... One should define a stance for fiscal policy, education policy, foreign policy and so forth. One must be a general party to succeed in election," Soini told reporters.
Soini helped his moderate nationalist Finns party become the second-largest party in parliament and enter government in 2015 by distancing the party from Europe's far-right groups.
But compromises in government have angered voters, and the party now ranks fifth in the polls with support of about 9 percent.
Soini is due to step down from the party leadership in June in a move that may bring down the three-party government, and steer the Finns party deeper into right-wing populism.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.