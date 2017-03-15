Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
PARIS France's foreign minister congratulated the Dutch people for seeing off the challenge of the far-right led by Geert Wilders after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's centre-right party appeared to win the national election on Wednesday.
"Congratulations to the Dutch for stemming the rise of the far-right," Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Twitter. "Desire to work for a stronger Europe."
(Reporting by John Irish, editing by G Crosse)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
GAZA Palestinian militant factions denied on Saturday a claim by Islamic State that three Palestinian men who carried out a fatal shooting and stabbing attack in Jerusalem were members of the militant group.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.