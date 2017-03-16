BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed on Thursday an election victory in the Netherlands for centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte who fought off a challenge from anti-Islam and anti-EU rival Geert Wilders.

"The Netherlands are our partners, friends, neighbours. Therefore I was very happy that a high turnout led to a very pro-European result, a clear signal," Merkel told a conference on demography.

"And that after days in which the Netherlands had to tolerate accusations and reproaches from Turkey which are totally unacceptable... It was a good day for democracy."

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also welcomed the pro-Europe result.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Andrea Shalal)