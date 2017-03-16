Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed on Thursday an election victory in the Netherlands for centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte who fought off a challenge from anti-Islam and anti-EU rival Geert Wilders.
"The Netherlands are our partners, friends, neighbours. Therefore I was very happy that a high turnout led to a very pro-European result, a clear signal," Merkel told a conference on demography.
"And that after days in which the Netherlands had to tolerate accusations and reproaches from Turkey which are totally unacceptable... It was a good day for democracy."
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also welcomed the pro-Europe result.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also welcomed the pro-Europe result.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.