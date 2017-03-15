Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
AMSTERDAM The pro-business VVD party of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had a clear lead in the unofficial partial vote count conducted by national news agency ANP on Thursday morning, on track to win 32 seats in the 150-seat parliament.
With 10.9 percent of votes counted, the VVD had 17.8 percent of votes, far ahead of the anti-Islam Party for Freedom of nativist Geert Wilders, which was running near level pegging with a conservative and a progressive party.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sandra Maler)
GAZA Palestinian militant factions denied on Saturday a claim by Islamic State that three Palestinian men who carried out a fatal shooting and stabbing attack in Jerusalem were members of the militant group.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.