Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
AMSTERDAM Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his VVD party was on course for victory in Dutch parliamentary elections on Wednesday in a result he declared represented a rejection of "the wrong kind of populism".
"It appears that the VVD will be the biggest party in the Netherlands for the third time in a row," a beaming Rutte told supporters at a post-election party in the Hague.
Rutte, who beat off a challenge from anti-Islam and anti-EU far-right firebrand Geert Wilders, said he had spoken to a number of European leaders already by telephone.
"It is also an evening in which the Netherlands after Brexit, after the American elections said stop to the wrong kind of populism," he said.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by G Crosse)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
GAZA Palestinian militant factions denied on Saturday a claim by Islamic State that three Palestinian men who carried out a fatal shooting and stabbing attack in Jerusalem were members of the militant group.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.