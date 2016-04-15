Flowers are prepared at a FloraHolland warehouse in Aalsmeer, the Netherlands, March 16, 2016. Warehouses are not normally tourist stops, but the century-old Royal FloraHolland depot outside of Amsterdam where millions of flowers are distributed everyday is an exception. The same tourists who flock to the flower barges in central Amsterdam get up at dawn and pay 7 euros to visit the warehouse, the size of 400 football fields, where some 20,000 different varieties of stems and plants are sold. REUTERS/Yves Herman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH 'HERMAN FLOWER' FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH 'THE WIDER IMAGE' FOR ALL STORIES