AMSTERDAM The man accused of murdering retired Dutch politician Els Borst confessed to her killing in court on Thursday, claiming he was motivated by her role in legalising euthanasia.

Borst, a member of the liberal D66 party, was a leading figure in a campaign that led to the Netherlands becoming the first country to legalise euthanasia, under certain conditions, in 2002.

She was found bludgeoned to death in the garage of her home in the central village of Bilthoven in February 2014.

The suspect, Bart van Urk, told judges he had murdered Borst because he "had been given a divine command to kill the one responsible for euthanasia", according to a summary of his statement provided by court officials.

Van Urk was initially arrested on suspicion of killing his sister when DNA evidence linked him to the Borst case. His lawyer Noelle Pieterse has argued her client suffers from schizophrenia and should not be held responsible for his actions.

Van Urk's trial is set to continue in March.

