AMSTERDAM Dutch prosecutors have launched an inquiry into the death of a man from the Caribbean island of Aruba after he was arrested by police at a music festival in The Hague.

The man was pinned to the ground by five white male Dutch officers, a series of videos posted on social media showed, prompting comparisons with incidents in the United States that have led to protests over police use of force against black suspects.

Prosecutors initially said in a statement on Sunday the 42-year-old "became unwell on the way to jail" and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

On Monday they retracted that, saying that what happened after his arrest was "is being investigated."

In the videos, one officer can be seen using choke-hold to subdue the man, identified by media in the Netherlands and Aruba as Mitch Henriquez. He appears to be unconscious before being loaded into a police van. One officer is seen checking for a pulse.

Prosecutors said he was arrested on Saturday evening because he shouted that he had a gun and then resisted arrest.

"Therefore the police used force against the man to bring him to the police station," they said in a statement. Prosecutors announced his death in a Hague hospital on Sunday.

An eyewitness interviewed on FunX radio on Monday said the man appeared intoxicated when he was tackled by police.

"What we saw is that the man appeared very drunk, and was immediately thrown to the ground," Esther de Ruiter said.

"He was being kicked, struck on the head and on the legs with a baton," she said.

De Ruiter said the man had appeared only minimally conscious and had not offered any resistance.

Dutch Home Affairs Minister Ronald Plasterk called Aruba's prime minister about the incident. He assured Aruban officials that an independent investigation will be conducted, a government statement said.

Prosecutors' spokeswoman Thea Tjeerdema declined to give details of the investigation.

A protest has been called to take place Monday night outside a police office in The Hague.

