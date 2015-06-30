AMSTERDAM The Hague's mayor Jozias van Aartsen called for calm on Tuesday after a protest over the death of a man while in police custody degenerated into a spree of burning and looting overnight.

Police said 16 people were arrested Monday night and early Tuesday for "public violence", including throwing stones and fireworks at officers.

The death of Aruban Mitch Henriquez, 42, has drawn comparisons with similar incidents in the U.S. and led to an outpouring of anger toward Hague police.

"I call on everyone to remain calm and not to let feelings of powerlessness and anger degenerate into violence and destruction," Van Aartsen said.

Henriquez was arrested at a concert on Saturday for allegedly shouting that he had a gun, and died in hospital Sunday. Police initially said he had become unwell while on his way to jail, but amateur video emerged Monday showing him being taken away, apparently already unconscious, after a heavy-handed arrest by six officers. National prosecutors are investigating.

The protest Monday night was organised via social media, and tapped into longstanding dissatisfaction among first and second generation Moroccan and Turkish immigrants who say they face routine discrimination from police.

The protests began outside a police bureau, with people carrying the signs and chanting "fuck the police," and then spread to several different parts of the Schilderswijk neighbourhood.

Protesters were joined by thrill-seeking youth and football hooligans, some shouting anti-Jewish slogans. They burned a police kiosk, smashed windows and bus stops, and looted at least one store.

Police advanced on some protesters with wooden batons, and carried out charges against others on horseback.

The Hague's police department has faced allegations of racism and bias in recent years.

In 2013, a television documentary drawing on testimony by former agents and victims accused police of ethnic profiling and violence against immigrants and foreigners.

Top police officials have disputed that, saying they act proportionately. However in February 2015, National Police Chief Gerard Bouman wrote a note to staff warning them a "poison is creeping into our organization" in the form of prejudice against Muslims.

On Monday night, Police issued a statement in Dutch, English and Spanish expressing sympathy for Henriquez's family and friends.

"I understand their grief and anger and their call for an independent investigation," said Hague deputy police chief Paul Entken in s statement.

"Obviously we will cooperate fully with the investigation."

Interior Minister Ronald Plasterk has promised Aruba's government a full investigation.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson)