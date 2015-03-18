AMSTERDAM The Dutch centre-right government will lose a third of its seats in the upper house of parliament, requiring it to seek support from opposition senators, according to an exit poll by Dutch broadcaster NOS monitoring local elections on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said ahead of the vote that his government would continue ruling regardless of any setback and would not call new parliamentary elections.

Provincial elections determine the makeup of the upper house because the winners pick new senators in May for a four-year term.

Wednesday's vote will make it more difficult for Rutte to govern, with parties that have offered outside help to his government in the past no longer sufficient to achieve a majority in the upper house.

"It's going to be harder work in the Senate, but it's definitely not impossible," Labour Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, whose party was projected to lose nearly half its seats, said after the exit poll.

Rutte's Liberal-Labour coalition already relies on the backing of three small opposition parties in the Senate to pass legislation and approve national budgets.

The exit poll projected the two ruling parties will end up with as few as 20 of the 75 seats in the Senate, against 30 at present.

Major gainers were the centrist D-66, expected to double from 5 to 10 seats, and the conservative Christian Democrat Appeal, which was in a neck-and-neck race with Rutte's Liberals to become the country's largest with 12 seats.

The anti-Islam Freedom Party of Geert Wilders lost ground and finished fifth, behind the Socialist Party, according to the poll.

Wilders, who has tapped into growing domestic discontent about immigration and the rise of militant Islam, had threatened to "paralyse" government if he secured enough senators on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, Wednesday's ballot looks certain to complicate life for Rutte, whose coalition nearly collapsed in December halfway into a four-year term when just three senators rebelled against a proposed health reform, underscoring the fragility of the government's position in the upper house.

Preliminary results were expected late Wednesday, with a final result on March 23.

