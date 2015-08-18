AMSTERDAM The government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to face a call for a no-confidence vote from euro-sceptic, right-wing rival Geert Wilders, when parliament debates the latest bailout programme for Greece on Wednesday.

During his 2012 election campaign, Rutte had vowed "not one cent more for Greece," a sentiment endorsed by Wilders, Rutte's Liberal party and most Dutch voters.

Wilders has said that if the Dutch government agrees to contribute more to Greece he will submit a motion of no confidence.

But the current bailout package was negotiated by Rutte's finance minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem of the centrist coalition's Labour party. The motion is not expected to garner enough support to pass the 150-seat legislature.

Dutch lawmakers will break off their holidays early on Wednesday for the emergency debate on Greece's third bailout plan, which has been approved by Greece's parliament and the euro group finance ministers.

