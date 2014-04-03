Geert Wilders (R), leader of the Netherlands' Party for Freedom (PVV), and far-right leader Marine Le Pen of France address a news conference in The Hague November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

AMSTERDAM More than 5,000 people in the Netherlands have filed complaints of discrimination against Dutch right-wing politician Geert Wilders after he made anti-Moroccan comments during municipal election campaigning, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The complaints were being reviewed to determine whether formal criminal proceedings would be launched, prosecutors said in a statement.

Wilders led a chant calling for "fewer Moroccans" last month.

He asked supporters in The Hague: "Do you want more or fewer Moroccans in this city and in the Netherlands?"

"Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!", the crowd chanted. Wilders responded: "We'll take care of that."

Wilders' Party for Freedom, known for its tough stance on Islam and immigration, ranks second in opinion polls ahead of elections for the European Parliament in May.

Several prominent party members resigned in protest at his comments.

The Association for Dutch Moroccans, which represents 368,000 people of Moroccan origin in the Netherlands, said last month it would file a complaint of discrimination against Wilders and appealed to others to do the same.

"The public prosecutors' office is reviewing the complaints and the comments made by the politician," a statement said.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)